Wah cantt-Police have taken into custody two brothers for buring alive their mentally retarded sister on the directives of a local spiritual healer to get rid the family from evil forces. A 38-year-old Shababa - a resident of Banni Mohallah near Christian hospital - was missing from her house since December 4. A complaint of her mysterious missing was lodged by her elder Mohammad Imran at a local police station. However, on Friday her mother said that her two sons Mohammad Farhan and Mohammad Kamran buried their mentally retarded sister in the house well and cemented it to cover the incident. Later Rescue 1122 was called to retrieve the body of victim from the well. However, the operation was abandoned as oxygen cylinders were exhausted. Adeel Ahmed, an official of Rescue 1122 told newsmen that available oxygen cylinders were exhausted and a team of rescue officials with five more cylinders were called to launch the rescue but due to dark and low oxygen the operation was suspended. Investigation officer ASI Mohammad Shahzad told newsmen that both accused were taken into custody. He while quoting the accused revealed that they have killed their sister on the direction of a local spiritual healer aimed at getting their family rid of evil forces.

The IO further said that a case would be registered against the accused upon recovery of the body.