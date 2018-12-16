Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday said Punjab government has accepted the challenge to offset looming economic crisis besides reviving the industrial sector and restoring the confidence of investors, while generating new jobs to 10 million unemployed youths through skill development programmes.

He expressed these views while visiting 3-day mega “Interiors Pakistan” exhibition on its second day.

He said that the government would take all available resources to boost small and medium business in the province on top priority. “Poverty has been swelling in the country and the only solution to control inflation is to flush out rampant corruption by taking draconian action against those indulged in corrupt practices,” he added. He said that Pakistan had the talent but lacked the skills. “Our government’s main focus will be on skill development so that the Pakistani people can perform their best not only for their own country but also in foreign countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder during his visit to the mega “Interiors Pakistan” said Pakistan has great potential to export handmade wood furniture annually if the government properly patronizes furniture industry.

Talking to media here LCCI President Almas Hyder said the government should also take measures to provide interest-free loans to youth for business startups especially those who are interested in opening business in furniture sector.

He further said the government should also dedicate space to furniture entrepreneurs for investing in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Special Economic Zones so that they could set up business ventures and industrial units in these zones.

He said the chamber would provide furniture exhibitors level playing field enabling them to conduct their business with peace of mind and add up to the important revenue to the national exchequer.