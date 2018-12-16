Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Naya (new) Pakistan’s vision was actually the vision of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In his twitter account, the prime minister further uploaded a video clip of late Dr Asrar Ahmed, a prominent Islamic scholar, narrating accounts of the final days of the founding father and his resolute faith.

Naya Pakistan , an all-popular phrase and catchword was propounded and coined by the prime minister himself as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which aimed at transforming the country in line with the vision of the principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan movement.

In his earlier tweet, the prime minister thanked his social media team for managing his Instagram account.

The Instagram account touched the figure of one million followers.