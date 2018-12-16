Share:

Lahore - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) launched a research work of Dr Junaid Ahmed relating to the myths and realities of separation of East Pakistan on Saturday.

Speakers said that the separation of East Pakistan is a heart-wrenching tragedy that can never be forgotten.

They said: “Indian role behind this tragedy has become evident to the world and Bangladeshis are more anti-Indians than Pakistanis today. There is a need to reinforce bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Dr Junaid Ahmed brought to spotlight the reality of Dhaka fall and he deserves recognition for his service to the nation.

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust in collaboration with Pakistan Movement Workers Trust will launch a book titled “Creation of Bangladesh: Myths and Realities” by leading scholar Dr Junaid Ahmed.

Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed criticised India for creating troubles for Pakistan.

Dr Junaid Ahmed said he has proved that the propaganda of surrendering of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers and massacre of 3 million Bengalis is baseless after a thorough investigation.

He went on to say: “It is merely hearsay, created by the separatist Bengalis to malign the Pakistan army. There were only 34,000 Pakistani soldiers in East Pakistan during the war of 1971 therefore no question of surrendering of 93,000 soldiers arises in any case. A commission report was submitted to Mujibur Rehman on August 20 1972 stated that 50,000 Bengalis were killed and 3000 rapes were committed but this information is exaggerated by and large.”

He said Indians had started meeting Sh Mujibur Rehman in 1957 and they had planned to divide Pakistan in 1962 but failed to do so due to Indian war with China.

“This design was deferred further in 1965 due to its war with Pakistan. Then India decided to do so in 1967 but Pakistan got to knowing this conspiracy. Indira Gandhi had funded Mukti Bahni and assigned it the task of separating Pakistan.”

He also challenged the results of 1970 elections, saying that no pro-Pakistani candidates were allowed to contest the elections in Bangladesh.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts to counter propaganda over the matter.

He lamented that Bangladesh has become a client state of India and Haseena Wajid was distorting facts. He said the religious relations between the two sides can still be a binding factor, which should be explored to the optimum level.

Mian Farooq Altaf had Pakistan gotten another leader Quaid-i-Azam, the fate of East Pakistan w9uld have different. He appreciated the work of Dr Junaid.

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed blamed the mutual distrust between the people of two sides for separation of East Pakistan. He said Dr Junaid Ahmed has produced a complete work on Dacca fall and this book would a valuable addition to the literature on this subject. He said a large number of Bengalis are supportive to the idea of united Pakistan even today.