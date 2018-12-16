Share:

MOSCOW - The number of people detained Saturday during a new wave of “yellow vest” protests in Paris reached 95, local media reported, citing police.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, 63 of those detained were taken into custody. The broadcaster added that less than 3,000 people were taking part in the protests. Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the police had started using tear gas to disperse the rally on the Champs Elysees after clashing with protesters.

The protesters sought to flee, but the police did not allow it, forcing them to retreat toward Arc de Triomphe. Later, the police blocked entrances to the square near the Palais Garnier in the center of Paris, where the rally was ongoing. The “yellow vests” attempted to break through the police cordon, albeit unsuccessfully.

From time to time, the protesters resume clashes with the police, sing La Marseillaise and call for President Emmanuel Macron’s resignation. The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November. The French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes that sparked the protests, but the yellow vests have since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.

RT CORRESPONDENT GETS

FACIAL INJURY DURING YELLOW VEST PROTESTS IN FRANCE

A journalist of RT broadcaster suffered a facial injury during “yellow vest” protests in France on Saturday and is currently heading to a hospital, RT and Sputnik’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said.

“Our correspondent received facial injury during protests in France. She is heading to hospital,” Simonyan wrote on her Telegram blog. On December 1, Simonyan said that 12 journalists had been injured in France while covering protests against fuel price hike since the launch of mass demonstrations in November.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November. The French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes that sparked the protests, but the yellow vests have since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.

WOMAN DIES IN ROAD

ACCIDENT AMID YELLOW VEST PROTESTS IN FRANCE

A 44-year-old woman has died in a road accident in northern France, the collision was caused by roadblocks set up by the so-called yellow vest protesters, local media reported on Saturday.

According to France Info broadcaster, a man and a woman were driving on Friday evening toward Soissons commune in Aisne department. The car driver noticed roadblocks set up by protesters and turned around, but, as a result, ended up in the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle. The woman died instantly, while the car driver was detained and delivered to a police station in Soissons.

A new “yellow vest” rally started on Saturday morning in the center of Paris. More than 1,000 protesters took to the streets.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in France in mid-November.

The French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes that sparked the protests, but the yellow vests have since morphed into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes with police officers, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters.