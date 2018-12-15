Share:

LOS ANGELES-Offset has reached out to Cardi Bon his birthday and admitted his only wish for the day is for her to take him back. The Migos rapper used his birthday on Friday (14.12.18) to say sorry to the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker - who revealed last week they had separated amid accusations he’d tried to organise a threesome with two other women - and admitted he’d been ‘’selfish and messed up’’. He said in a video shared to Instagram: ‘’I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi. ‘’We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy. ‘’I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.

‘’I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you.’’

The 27-year-old star then went on to appeal to reunite their family for the sake of their four-month-old daughter Kulture.