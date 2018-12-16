Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Railways is going to install 300 trackers in trains within 15 days to enable the people track trains' position and movement during travelling through internet.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a press conference at the PR headquarters here on Saturday said that trackers had been provided to the railways by a local engineer. He said the railways control-room in the headquarters was also being modernised so that railway staff could see the position of the train, and take step in rescuing train and passengers timely in case of any emergency.

He said that a new train Rehman Baba Express was ready to be launched and it would start chugging from December 23, adding that no ticket of the train was available till December 31.

He disclosed that a new freight container train from Karachi was being introduced from December 25 and PRFTC had been given a task to operate three such trains before March 23, 2019.

The minister said that hand devices would be provided to the trains' special ticket examiners (STEs) to curb ticket dodgers.

He said that administrations of some five stars hotel also contacted the railways for running a train, however, the investment committee would decide about it.

The minister said that the railways was also providing facility of transportation to the fertilizer manufacturer and now fertilizers would be transported by rail.

He expressed apprehension that the appointment of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would lead the country to financial indiscipline and economic chaos.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a broad minded person who had agreed that the Opposition may make Shehbaz as Chairman PAC. Regarding the issue of production order of PML-N MNA Saad Rafique, he said that his (Rashid) production orders had not been produced for three years when he was in jail in a fake case of possessing a gun.

To a question, he said that Saad was son of a great man and he (Rashid) respected his father, but, adding that Saad was crying for money which he had looted.

The Minister said the country would be purged of all plunderers and looters by March 2019. He criticized the media for presenting thieves and looters like heroes and urged the media to show their real faces.