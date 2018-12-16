Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties have started sharing names with National Assembly Secretariat for the formation of standing committees of the National Assembly.

The NA standing committees will be formed next week, as almost all parliamentary committees have shared names of their party members, sources in National Assembly Secretariat shared with The Nation.

The opposition parties had not shared names of their party members with National Assembly Secretariat due to deadlock over the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The government side has now agreed to give chairmanship of PAC to Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif breaking the deadlock of three months between government and opposition. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to accept opposition demand and give the chairmanship of PAC to Shehbaz Sharif.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), sources said, will also start its work from next week to examine the audit objections of previous government.

According to the proportion, sources said, the government side will head most of the standing committee of the National Assembly including Foreign Affairs, Interior, Finance, Economic Affairs, Defence and Kashmir affairs etc.