Pakistan has said that Indian forces have subjected people of Kashmir of extreme brutalities and state terrorism.

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that 14 Kashmiris have been martyred at the hands of Indian occupation forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and over 200 injured in incidents in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He called on the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner to order a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the atrocities in Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted, “Pakistan strongly condemns the blood bath by Indian occupation forces martyring 14 innocent Kashmiris and injuring more than 200 in Pulwama.

He said, “We reiterate our call for urgent establishment of the OHCHR COI (Commission of Inquiry). The champions of human rights should prevail upon India to stop its double speak and put an immediate halt to the Kashmiri genocide.

The foreign minister announced to organize a historic gathering in London on February 5 against atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir territory.