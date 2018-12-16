Pakistan has said that Indian forces have subjected people of Kashmir of extreme brutalities and state terrorism.
In a tweet, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that 14 Kashmiris have been martyred at the hands of Indian occupation forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and over 200 injured in incidents in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).
He called on the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner to order a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the atrocities in Kashmir.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted, “Pakistan strongly condemns the
He said, “We reiterate our call for
The foreign minister announced to organize a historic gathering in London on February 5 against atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir territory.