Share:

Pakistan has been elected as the Vice President and the Rapporteur of the Conference of Parties (COP) to UN Convention on Climate Change and member of five other climate change bodies.

The election was held at COP-24 in Poland on Sunday. Pakistan was one of the two countries elected to this position from Asia-Pacific Group.

The other bodies in which Pakistan secured seats include the Executive Board of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), Standing Committee on Finance (SCF), Adaptation Committee (AC), Consultative Group of Experts (CGE), and Technology Executive Committee (TEC).

Pakistan's election to these important bodies also reflects an international community's acknowledgement about its constructive engagement in tackling climate change.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam led the Pakistani delegation at the conference.