Factories play a vital role for the development of economy of a country, as in Pakistan lacks of factories not letting it be developed at the regard of economy. Besides this, high rate of rapidly increase of unemployment in the country is the biggest problem Pakistan facing, and for the sake of decreasing unemployment, it is important that Pakistan should build as much factories as it can. Pakistan is a blessing country where several kinds of natural resources one can find, but Pakistan is getting very less benefits from them because of no any brilliant factories for engineers who can make machineries for taking out the mineral resources which are being taken out by foreign engineers. Mr. PM it is time for boosting economy of Pakistan through building factories in each cities of Pakistan.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

kech, December 5.