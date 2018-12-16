Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a second stint of special federal cabinet meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed performance of another 10 ministries and divisions and gave them both short and long-term targets – mainly aimed at welfare of public at large.

In the meeting held at his Banigala residence, the PM was briefed by the officials of the ministries one by one and later brief question-answer session for each ministry was held wherein the prime minister himself gave suggestions to them.

Besides giving the progress report of past 100 days, which mainly confined to policies formulation, the cabinet members also informed about the austerity measures they had taken over the past three months to reduce burden on national exchequer.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wanted streamlining of the functioning of ministries and divisions, initiation of projects of public welfare and overall development of the country.

He said that he would not tolerate impediments in the way of quick progress and made it clear that he would not tolerate laxity on part of his cabinet colleagues as well as the bureaucracy as they have to serve the people who have elected them for this purpose.

In the earlier such special cabinet meeting, which lasted for nine hours, the premier had reviewed the performance of as many as 26 ministries and divisions.

Khan took upon himself to review the progress of all ministries every three months and asked them to further gear up the pace of work.

However, in that meeting, the overall performance of the ministers was found satisfactory and in some cases the prime minister praised the relevant ministers for their good work.

In Saturday’s meeting, the premier was to review the performance of some 17 ministries and divisions but work of seven ministries and divisions could not be taken up. Their performance will be reviewed in next special session that could take place in next few days.

The ten ministries and divisions which came under review and scrutiny included FBR, postal services, planning, cultural heritage, privatisation, narcotics control, food safety division, overseas Pakistanis ministry, and parliamentary affairs ministry.

As directed to the ministers in the first session, the relevant ministers of the second session were also told by the prime minister to come up with long term and short term plans, which would be reviewed in the next quarterly meetings.