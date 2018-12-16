Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has urged people to use 'PM's Complaint Portal' to get immediate response and effective resolution of their issues.

In a tweet, he said 1,72,000 complaints have been received in last 47 days of which 59,000 were resolved, while the rest are under process.

Imran Khan said 29,000 people gave feedback with 57 per cent expressing 100 per cent satisfaction over the initiative.

Imran Khan said he wants everyone to use this portal so the government can improve its delivery to the people, he further wrote.