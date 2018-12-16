Share:

MULTAN-The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter has demanded the government to commence Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) first year classes at Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID).

Addressing a press conference here at NID here on Saturday, PMA Multan President Prof Dr Masood Rauf Haraj said that 64 students got admission in the Nishtar Institute of Dentistry but classes could not be started so far mainly due to shortage of teaching faculty.

He stated that NID should be affiliated with Nishtar Medical University without any delay. He informed that non-affiliation of NID with Nishtar Medical University has been causing many problems, adding that dental ward and dental theatre of NID is located at Nishtar Medical University.

Similarly, students are also availing hostel facility of Nishtar Medical University, he added. Without affiliation of NID with Nishtar Medical University (NWU), all these facilities would be withdrawn for students of NID, he feared.

Earlier, teaching faculty of Nishtar College used to deliver lectures at NID and now Nisthar Medical College has been upgraded to University, therefore an early affiliation of NID with NMU would help resolve all problems of the students.

Dr Haraj also demanded the administration of NMU to facilitate students by providing teaching faculty and other facilities, otherwise the students future would be in jeopardy.

He further informed that most of the problems of NID, were due to lack of appointment of regular principal. He added that issues of NID were not focused properly.

To a query, he stated that Nishtar Medical University was also facing shortage of teaching faculty because some teachers have been transferred to Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dental Section was introduced in 1974 in Nishtar Medical College. The Dental Section emerged into college and shifted at new building in 2008.

On the occasion, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Amjid Bari, Dr Haajra Masood, Dr Imran Rafique, Dr Shiekh Abdul Khalique, Dr Zafar Malik and dozens of students of NID were also present.