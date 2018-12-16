Share:

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Chief Operating Officers (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan Saturday said that authority is coordinating with all relevant departments to ensure facilitation to pedestrians and motorists. He was addressing various meetings held here to pursue the instructions of Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge Ali Akbar Qureshi. The progress on various issues, highlighted by the LHC was reviewed. The PSCA COO said that online e-challan payment facility would be available after the due approval from the Finance Department. Briefing the meeting, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain, referencing the matter of a safe pedestrian road crossing/walk-way in front of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, said that the feasibility plan would be prepared in two days and be shared with the court along with proposals to acquire funding for the same, he added. –APP