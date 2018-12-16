Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar assures to provide complete support to the local furniture industry for enhancing the country’s exports and betterment of the business environment.

Inaugurating a three-day ‘10th Interiors Pakistan’ mega exhibition, at the expo centre in Lahore, Punjab governor urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote the local industry in Pakistan.

He appreciated that the Pakistani handmade furniture products possess potential to capture the global market with excellent modern designing.