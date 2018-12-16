Share:

KARACHI - The Qatar National Day was celebrated on December 13 at a local hotel.

It was an impressive ceremony for it reflected Arab traditional hospitality.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Consulate General of Oman HE Mohd Nasser Hamed Ali Mobsali, Farooq Sattar, Nisar Khuhro and other distinguished guests graced the occasion. Consul General HE Mishal M. Al Ansari along with several others cut the cake. National anthems of Pakistan and Qatar were played and then guests were treated to a feast. Ansari highlighted the strong economic and trade relations between the two countries and called for upgrading efforts to enhance those relations and raise the trade exchange volume, noting that Pakistan provides all facilities for the Qatari citizens and businessmen to visit and invest in the country.