ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman announced Saturday that Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi will conduct Quaid-e-Azam Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship-2018. Ijaz further said the event is meant to pay tribute to the father of the nation on his birthday December 25. The event hold two categories, Masters singles men open and women singles open. The championship like all the events held in past will provide aspiring bowlers of twin cities to polish their skills and prepare themselves for the mega international events. Ijaz said by the hard work of the federation now they have more than 5000 registered bowlers and the numbers are increasing with each passing day.–Staff reporter