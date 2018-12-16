Share:

Tribal elders and schoolchildren, under the aegis of FC 89 Wing Ghazabund Scouts, remembering the tragedy that took place on 16th December, took out a rally to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar.

The rally started from Marghat, a mountainous area of Quetta, and culminated at Hanna Cross Chowk, Quetta. Besides tribal elites, the rally was also attended by a large number of students of different educational institutions. At the occasion, a function was also arranged in the memory of the martyrs of Army Public School.

Addressing the gathering, tribal elite Ashraf Kakar and other speakers paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School and said that the incident unified the whole nation against the war on terror.

They said that due to the unity of nation and great sacrifices rendered by our security forces, complete peace had been established in the country. They said that the whole nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with security forces.