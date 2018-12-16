Share:

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that regional stability is linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he urged the federal government for accelerating its efforts and support for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

He said that the Parliament and national should be taken into confidence about the tri-lateral dialogues and memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in Kabul.

The central QWP chairman alleged that country’s economy was at verge of collapse due to poor policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

If instance and solid measures were not made, it was feared that the economy will worsen further.

Aftab Sherpao said that price hike and unemployment have made the lives of masses miserable and the PTI government has failed completely to provide relief to masses.