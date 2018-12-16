Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said on Sunday that the fall of Dhaka was the outcome of the rulers’ betrayal of the Pakistan ideology.

Addressing a Shan-e-Risalat conference here on Sunday, he said that the wounds of the debacle of East Pakistan would never be healed. He also said that it was unfortunate that the rulers had not learnt a lesson from the fall of Dhaka and were still not prepared to adhere to the ideology of Pakistan.

Recalling the APS Peshawar tragedy, the JI chief said that the enemy had attacked the brilliant students who were the future of the nation. He said that the nation could never forget the APS tragedy.

Siraj said that the blood off the APS martyrs called for intensifying the struggle for the enforcement of the Islamic system so that the enemy could not strike again.

Addressing JI Ijtema, he said that the masses were overburdened with the price hike but the ministers had been declared pass. He said that the prices had been high even under the previous governments but the PTI government had let lose a tsunami of price spiral.

He said that one failed to understand how huge foreign loans could help improve the country’s economy. He said the only way to overcome economic crisis was to switch over to interest free economic system and end exploitation and injustice.