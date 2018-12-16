Share:

MOSCOW:A total of 56 new types of weapons have been put into service with the Russian armed forces in 2018, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov said on Saturday. “Lots of new weapons. This year alone, the armed forces have received 35 new types of weapons and military equipment. Only yesterday and the day before yesterday, we got reports that the state testing of 21 [other] types of weapons had been completed. It means we have additional 21 types of weapons and military equipment,” Bulgakov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. –Sputnik

In total, the armed forces have received more than 5,000 pieces of new weapons, more than 700,000 tonnes of food and 2.5 million tonnes of fuel, according to the minister.