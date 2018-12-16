Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court yesterday ordered to place the names of PML-N lawmakers Malik Afzal Khokhar and his brother Malik Saiful Maluk Khokhar in a land grabbing case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also directed them to furnish complete details of their own properties and other assets and those of their family members.

The court had taken action summoned MNA Afzal and MPA Saif on multiple complaints against them of land grabbing and intimidation to the people to hide their crimes.

At the outset the hearing, the bench queried who these Khokhars were and was informed by Additional Advocate General Imtiaz Kaifi that they were PML-N legislators. The court then ordered the relevant SSP to produce them immediately.

On appearance, they flatly rejected all the allegations against them and said they did not hold any land illegally.

The chief justice asked them to give up the possession of any land if it was illegally held, and warned them of serious consequences if they turned out to land grabbers upon investigation.

But they insisted that the property in question was legal and duly mapped.

The CJP remarked that everyone knows well about the credibility of mapping in our system and the court is competent to rescind it if the mapping turned out to be faulty or illegal.

He again warned the legislators to come clean on the charges against them and return the land if it was grabbed. He told them that they will be risking their parliamentary representation if charges against them are established.

The chief justice said the court is here do justice and provide justice to the widows, orphans and overseas Pakistanis who have been deprived of their properties by the land mafia.

The court put off hearing of the case with a direction to the SSP Cantt to hold open kutchery and receive applications from the people who have lost their properties to the land mafia.

The court directed the authorities to place names of both Khokhars on the ECL and told the accused to provide complete details of their assets and those of their family members to the court. Date for the next hearing is yet to be fixed.

REPORT SOUGHT ON PATWARIS’ ROLE

APP adds: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday sought detailed reports from all the provincial governments in a suo motu case regarding functioning of Patwaris, Kanungos and Tehsildars in urban areas. The court also appointed Supreme Court Bar Association President Amanullah Kanrani as an amicus curie in the case.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the matter here at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

As the proceedings commenced, provincial law officers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa appeared before the bench and requested for grant of time for filing the reports regarding the issue, in response to a court’s query that under what law the Patwaris were functioning in urban areas.

At this, the bench adjourned the matter and observed that the matter should be fixed for the next hearing in Islamabad. The chief justice observed that Patwar Khanas should be abolished in urban areas, as it was a major source of corruption.