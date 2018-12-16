Share:

Lahore - The Supreme Court Saturday sought a reply from the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore in a petition filed against grabbing of state land. Syed Shoaibuddin Ahmad filed the petition in the SC Lahore Registry, submitting that on one hand anti encroachment operation continued in Karachi while on the other hand, the state land has been grabbed in Lahore. In interior parts of the city, the petitioner added, mosques, seminaries, parking lots, grid stations, bus stops etc have been built without any permission. He also mentioned a parking lot at a park in liberty market and a parking place on a greenbelt on the backside of a private school on The Mall. The court was requested that the state lands be retrieved.