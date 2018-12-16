Share:

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Mansehra on Saturday under Section 144 CrPC imposed ban on display of arms, pillion riding, public meeting without prior NOC from police, victory procession, rallies and celebrations, carrying of mobile phones inside the premises of polling station, entry of unauthorised persons/individuals inside/near the premises of polling stations and entry of males in female polling stations. This order shall come into force with effect from December 20 and shall remain in field till December 25.–Staff Reporter

Any person(s) contravening this order shall render himself to punishment under Section 188 PCC, said a notification issued here on Saturday.