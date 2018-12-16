Share:

MUSAKHEL - Senator of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) and chief of Musakhel tribe Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel died at Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

According to local sources, Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan had been sick for some time and had been referred to Aga Khan Hospital Karachi where he breathed his last early Saturday morning. The funeral prayer of Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan will be held on Sunday morning at Musakhel while the burial will be in the contemporary cemetery.

Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan remained member of the Balochistan Assembly from 2002 to 2008 and was elected as senator in 2015.

Leader of the house in Senate Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and leader of the opposition Senator Raja Zafarul Haq expressed their profound grief over the demise of Senator Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel.

In a condolence message issued in Islamabad, both the leaders lauded his services for democracy. They said he was a devoted politician and always be remembered. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.