LAHORE - FG Polo team and Newage/Diamond Paints will vie for the top honours in the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2018 to be played today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. Provincial Minister Sibtain Khan will grace the final as chief guest while Lahore Polo Club President Malil Atif Yar Tiwana will be guest of honour and the entire family of Late Shah Rafi Alam and a great number of polo enthusiasts will also be present. The subsidiary final will be played between Artema Medical and Team Eighteen. One of the finalist teams FG consists Abbas Mukhtar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Shah Shamyl Alam and Eulogio Celestino while other finilist team Newage/Diamond Paints includes Alman Jalil Azam, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Adnan Jalil Azam and Antonino Menard.–Staff Reporter