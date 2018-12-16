Share:

Leader of Sri Lanka's United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was re-instated as the Prime Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday after being sacked from the post on Oct. 26, said he would continue his work to develop and strengthen Sri Lanka.

In a live televised address to the nation, from the prime minister's official residence in capital Colombo, Wickremesinghe said a new cabinet would be sworn in shortly and the new government would continue to work to provide immediate relief to the people.

Following the 50-day political crisis, which erupted after his sudden dismissal in late October, Wickremesinghe said he was proud that the Parliament and Judiciary had remained independent and democracy had been restored in the island country.

Wickremesinghe was surrounded by his party members and hundreds of his supporters who had gathered in Colombo to welcome him back.

Sri Lanka had been in a state of political turmoil after Wickremesinghe was suddenly sacked from his post late October and was replaced by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

A new caretaker government was also sworn in thereafter.

The United National Party alleged that Wickremesinghe's dismissal by Sirisena had been unconstitutional as he held a majority in Parliament.

Rajapaksa on Saturday stepped down as the prime minister after the Supreme Court last Friday ordered to continue a temporary suspension on him and his government till the case was further heard in January.

Rajapaksa, noting the Supreme Court verdict, said he was stepping down to pave way for the establishment of a new government under President Sirisena.