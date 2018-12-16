Share:

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Muhammad Aurangzeb Saturday suspended a schoolteacher on the charge of taking labour from a student.

A spokesman of education department said that the AC Tandlianwala paid a surprise visit to Government High School for Boys Chak No 455 and found Ali Hasnain, a student of second class, cleaning a car and washing its tyres.

After interrogation, it came to light that schoolteacher Rizwan had asked the minor student to wash his car.

Taking serious notice, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala immediately suspended the schoolteacher Rizwan and censured headmaster Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

Further departmental action was underway, the spokesman added.