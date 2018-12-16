Share:

PESHAWAR - During the current year, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a sharp decline in incidents of terrorism as compared to 2017.

According to details, in the current year, incidents of terrorism were less than the previous year. During the current year, 34 incidents of terrorism took place as compared to 47 in the 2017 which shows 27.65 per cent decline. Similarly, 36 cases of extortion were reported during the current year as compared to 42 cases in the previous year which shows 14.28 per cent decrease.

Likewise, 28 cases of target killings occurred during the current year as compared to 29 cases in the previous year which shows 3.45 per cent downfall.

Moreover, 5 cases of kidnapping for ransom are reported during the current year, while during the previous year, 6 cases were reported which shows 16.67 per cent decrease.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsood appreciated the excellent performance of CTD.

It may be recalled that the CTD exclusively handles the incidents of terrorism in the province. It not only registers the cases but also investigates and apprehends the culprits.

Presently, 7 CTD police stations are functioning all over the province at all the regional headquarters. The CTD as a frontline force, in the ongoing war against terrorism, is performing very crucial role in eliminating terrorism. It has dismantled many networks of the terrorists owing to its professional skill.

It was due to sheer hard work and professional acumen of the CTD that people were seen busy in carrying out their day to day activities in markets.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the sacrifices of the students of Army Public School Peshawar will always be remembered. Their sacrifices showed the resilience of Pakistanis against terrorism.

In his message on the occasion of 4th anniversary of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar being observed today, he said the tragic incident showed the brutality of terrorist mind set as they targeted innocent students in an educational institution exposing their nefarious designs against humanity, education and knowledge.

Mahmood Khan said after the tragic incident of Army Public School, the security forces and the whole nation got united to eliminate terrorism from the society.

The Chief Minister said the provincial government would always extend helping hand to the bereaved families of APS incident.

He said a monument has been constructed in Peshawar in the memory of martyrs. He reminded that the government and the security institutions were on one page to launch national action plan for the total eradication of terrorists and terrorism.

The provincial government successfully played its role in the overall national action plan. We suffered and we made sacrifices which were recognised at an international level even.

He assured all out support to the members of the families of martyrs of Army Public School. He also paid rich tributes to the parents of the martyrs for bearing the shock with patience.