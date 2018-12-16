Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that those who cannot work are always talking against the 18th Amendment.

He said this while talking to newsmen at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto town, where he reviewed arrangements for holding the 11th death anniversary commemoration of martyred PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto. Murad Ali Shah said that he would not say anything about Faisal Vawda because ‘our friendship is very new’.

He said that Vawda was a new politician and he needed to learn politics more. He also said that the 18th Amendment was applauded all over the world over due to which the center and provinces had become powerful as it was unanimously passed by the parliament with the consent of all political parties.

The CM said, “Those who cannot work are always talking against the 18th Amendment. Chief Justice of Pakistan himself expressed his desire to visit Thar and I had also inquired that if he likes, then I can go there with him. Two other judges of the Supreme Court also accompanied him.”

He said, ”People are talking that the RO plants were dysfunctional in Thar and he blamed the caretaker government as saying 'during their tenure some faults developed,' but 80% RO plants have now been made functional.” Shah also said that the Water Commission was working in Sindh since the last two years and its judicial orders were being implemented.