Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Peshawar military school massacre. In his message on the fourth anniversary of Army Public School tragedy, he said: “The children and their teachers have rendered a great sacrifice. They have written a new history of bravery and courage. They are our heroes. Their sacrifices will be remembered forever. The nation pays tribute to the APS martyrs.” Separately Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Aijaz Alam Augustine paid tribute to the victism of militant attack on Army Public School martyrs. In his statement, the minister expressed his resolve to stand firm against terrorism. He stressed the need for unity for maintaining peace and stamping terrorism out of the country. Also, Various religious parties on Saturday also organized sitting to remember the APS tragedy. They showed their resolve against terrorism and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. The religious party leaders also expressed serious concerns over the martyrdom of more than a dozen Kashmiris by the Indian forces in Kashmir. They called upon the internation comity of nations to get the longstanding issue resolved. On December 16, 2014, militants unleashed an attack on Army Public School in KP capital, leaving 140 people including 122 schoolchildren dead. –Staff Reporter