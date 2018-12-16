Share:

DHAKA - Ahead of the T20I series, even as Bangladesh chose to rest, Windies had a full fledged training session. They are buoyed by the return of Evin Lewis in the squad and are looking to transform their fortunes on the tour in a format where they have done well.

The tourists may have lost the Test and ODI legs, but are expected to give Bangladesh a tough time in the shortest format. However, Mushtaq Ahmed, the latest addition to their coaching personnel, coming in as a spin consultant, noted the team is yet to learn the art of winning games on a consistent basis.

“Life is all about moving on,” he said on Saturday. “Those guys are in the process of learning. They won the Bangladesh series back home. So it’s just a matter of winning a couple of good games. And because we won the second ODI - overall those guys are very good cricketers. They just need to know the method of winning more consistently. It’s a new team, lots of young people, they are learning the brand of international cricket and hopefully, sooner or later they can deliver the skill for their nation. I fully believe that those guys are good cricketers, they are the best people, they are lovely to work with. I think they are going to play lots of good cricket.”

The former Pakistan legspinner believed the experience the players have gained from the recently-concluded Test and ODI series versus Bangladesh has helped them understand and execute their gameplans better. However, he added that mastering the spin-friendly conditions will be an ever-learning process for the young side. “(Devendra) Bishoo bowled very well in the last match, (Roston) Chase bowled well,” he said. “So they understand what pace you have to bowl in those conditions, what fields you have to have for different batsmen. On different grounds, different pitches, you have to vary the pace differently.

Due to new variations, new pitches, new grounds, the strategy has to be changed. I think the guys are learning that art.”

Mushtaq believed the absence of Mashrafe Mortaza, who has retired from T20Is, will give the visitors a bit of a boost in the upcoming series.

“A leader does make a huge difference,” he believes. “Because a good leader holds the team well. When you have a good leader and he is holding a team well, it’s always an advantage. But we don’t see people, we don’t see anything else. We have to play our way and remember our strength. And hopefully if we can do that and execute our skills well, we can win against any team.”