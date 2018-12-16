Share:

KASUR-A woman was shot dead while the other was shot at and injured by their respective brothers in two different incidents here the other day.

According to police, Ikram Bhatti, a resident of Sattoki Mustafabad, sold the jewellery of his sister Razia about two years ago to arrange his wedding ceremony.

During the period, Razia repeatedly demanded her money from him, but he did not. The other day, an argument occurred between the two over the issue. Ikram became angry, and he shot his sister dead.

In Ellahabad, Boota and his sister Mafia Bibi quarrelled with each other over a domestic issue. Boota opened fire on Mafia. She sustained critical injuries. Police have registered a case.

Citizens lose cash, valuables

Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in different areas of Kasur district, according to police.

In Kanganpur, unidentified rustlers entered the house of Bashir Ahmed and made off with two goats and four cattle heads. In Kot Amadeen, Saleem and his family were at a wedding ceremony when thieves entered their house and stole cash, three tola gold ornaments and other valuables. In Chunian Saddr, Ashiq was on his way on a motorbike.

He just reached near Attari Karam Singh when he was robbed of cash, a cell phone and other valuables by two armed men. Police have registered cases against the accused and launched investigation.