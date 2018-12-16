Share:

GUJRANWALA-Two women allegedly died after they were administered wrong injection at a private maternity hospital here in Rahwali. According to police sources, the incident occurred in the remit of Cantt Police. Following the incident, heirs of both the women staged a protest against the incident and demand stern action against the hospital staff and management. According to details, two women, belonging to different areas with labour pain, were brought to a private maternity hospital in Rahwali in Gujranwala Cantt. According to the protesting heirs, both the women apparently looking normal, breathed their last after they were allegedly administered with wrong injections by Dr Saima. The doctor and hospital staff disappeared soon after the incident.