GUJRANWALA - Two women allegedly died after they were administered wrong injections at a private maternity hospital here in Rahwali. According to police sources, the incident occurred in the remit of Cantt Police. Following the incident, heirs of both the women staged a protest against the incident and demand stern action against the hospital staff and management.

According to details, two women, belonging to different areas with labour pain, were brought to a private maternity hospital in Rahwali in Gujranwala Cantt. According to the protesting heirs, both the women apparently looking normal, breathed their last after they were allegedly administered with wrong injections by Dr Saima.

The doctor and hospital staff disappeared soon after the incident. Heirs of the deceased women chanted slogans against the hospital administration, staff and demanded their immediate arrest.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident ordered the Punjab Health secretary to carry out an investigation into the incident to ascertain facts.

The CM also sought a report from the health secretary. The CM also directed the police to launch stringent action under law against those found involved in the incident.