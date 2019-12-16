Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 22,642 clinics of quacks in the province and ensured minimum service delivery standards at public and private hospitals, clinics, laboratories and diagnostic centres. PHC officials said a committee imposed a fine of Rs460 million on quacks. PHC officials visited more than 51,275 centres of hospitals and clinics and registered more than 33,000 small and big hospitals, basic health units, clinics of individual doctors, homeopaths, Hakeems, pathological and radiological diagnostic centres, out of which 18,000 were given licences. It was said that 47,000 hospitals, basic health units, clinics, laboratories, Hakeem and homeopaths were operating in Punjab. The PHC was trying to register the stakeholders at the earliest. The sources said the PHC arranged training and capacity building sessions of people on minimum service delivery standard and then final registration and licence was awarded to anyone. The Commission had so far imparted training to more than 9,000 people affiliated with the health profession.