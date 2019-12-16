Share:

SHARAQPUR - The Municipal Committee Sharaqpur Sharif has culled 80 stray dogs during special campaign launched here in the tehsil.

According to details, the number of stray dogs has increased alarmingly which has given rise to dog bite incidents. People were terrorised and had vehemently demanded a vigorous campaign to eliminate the stray dogs. Assistant Commissioner Mazhar Ali Sawar Gujjar took serious notice of the public complaints and ordered the Municipal Committee officials to cull the stray dogs. Under the supervision of Sanitary Inspector Malik Taj Din, a team launched the campaign on stray dogs. During the campaign, the officials culled 80 dogs.

The AC said that the campaign will continue till elimination of stray dogs.