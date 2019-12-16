Share:

LAHORE - People need to change their lifestyles and go for simple food, walk and exercise, says Principal of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfreed. The Diabetes Clinic at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided free check-up facilities to more than 1,000 patients along with free medical tests last month. He said that those mothers who opt for breast-feeding could avoid obesity and save themselves from diabetes as well. He said that a separate ward for diabetes patients had been set up so that proper and up-to-the-mark treatment to the patients could be provided.