LAHORE - Another polio case has been reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 104 this year. According to the Health Ministry, the polio case was reported from the Muzaffargarh city of Punjab. The authorities said that a seven-month-old baby boy in Muzaffargarh was diagnosed with the crippling disease, adding that the minor was not vaccinated against the virus. This is the sixth polio case which has been reported from Punjab province during the ongoing year. The officials said that out of the total, 76 polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Sindh, seven in Balochistan and six in Punjab.

Meanwhile, about 40 million children will be administered drops under the five-day national anti-polio drive that is scheduled to begin today (December 16). According to Coordinator National Emergency Operations Centre Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, over 260,000 frontline polio workers would go door-to-door to ensure all children under the age of five received the polio vaccine.