Share:

Karachi has become the city of theives now a days. A report estimated that 22,000 motorcycles were stolen in the city in 2019, costing a whopping Rs455 million. Most of the bikes prices were between Rs 20,000 to 25,000.

The police also asked a thief for stealing a bike, and according to him 13 seconds are enough for us to steal a bike, there is a tool with that they start the bike. So, for the protection of robbery and stealing the bike there is a dire need to do something as early as possible.

ZAHEER DOSHAMBAY,

Balnigwar.