Share:

KANDHKOT - A motorcyclist died whereas another sustained serious injuries in a road accident within the jurisdiction of Buxapur police station on Sunday.

Police said that it was happened when two motorcyclists namely Nizamuddin Bangwar and Nadeem were riding to Kashmore when they reached Zorgarh at Indus Highway a passenger van collided with their bike consequently they got serious injuries later they were rushed to nearby hospital by locals where Nizamuddin succumbed to his injuries whereas the condition of other wounded person was critical.

The vehicle was taken into custody by police. No case was lodged till filling of this news.