KARACHI - A man died while his two sisters sustained severe wounds as a car crushed a motorcycle near Baloch Colony Bridge in Karachi in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident involving head-on collision took place Near Baloch Bridge on Shahra-e-Faisal, where two high-speed vehicles collided with each other, leaving a man dead on the spot and two women injured, confirmed the Rescue sources. The car driver fled the scene after the mishap. The deceased and the wounded were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital, with the two women said to be in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.