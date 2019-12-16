Share:

LAHORE - PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi accompanied by party presidents and secretaries general of three regions called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Sunday.

Improvement in party affairs, coordination between the government and the PTI cadres and proposals to make the PTI more vibrant and effective at the grassroots came under discussion at the meeting. It was also decided at the meeting that the process of mutual consultations will have to continue on a permanent basis to improve governance.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said that workers are a valuable asset of the PTI and their capabilities would be fully used. “Office-bearers and workers of the PTI are our pride. Due projects and grievances of PTI office-bearers and workers will be taken care of on priority,” he said. He said he would pay visits to districts soon and meet PTI office-bearers and workers during visits to various districts. He said that he would continue the process of consultations with the party office-bearers to solve problems of the masses and importance would be given to the proposals of party office-bearers. He said the government would take into consideration all practicable proposals. In order to provide relief to people and provide them facilities, he said, party office-bearers and workers would be contacted. He said that doors of the CM Office were always open for office-bearers and workers and “we will move forward shoulder to shoulder in our journey of public service in the province”. Focal persons will be deputed to improve coordination, he said.

“I have no other agenda except serving the people of the province,” he stated. “Everything is being done on merit in Punjab and performance of Punjab is far better than all other provinces though some people are doing criticism for the sake of criticism,” he said. “Such elements will continue to criticise us and Punjab will keep on moving forward. We have served people with good intentions and dedication over the last 15 months. A record legislation has been done in Punjab Assembly in a short span of time. Previous governments piled up huge problems over the last thirty years. Now only work is being done and there is no pomp and show, he said. “Necessary steps are being taken for local bodies elections and we intend to hold these elections early next year. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we want to make Punjab a model province vis-a-vis good governance,” he said.

PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi said, “We will work together to strengthen the PTI and streamline it at the grassroots. The party is being expanded and consultations and consensus decisions would produce good results.”

Those who called on the chief minister were Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Central Vice President Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Central Deputy Secretary General Umar Mir, Central Joint Secretary Musaddiq Ghuman, Punjab Good Governance Secretary Ijaz Minhas, Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, Northern Punjab President Sadaqat Abbasi, Southern Punjab President Noor Bhabha, Central Punjab General Secretary Ali Imtiaz Warriach, Northern Punjab General Secretary Dr Hassan Masood and Southern Punjab General Secretary Ali Raza Dreshak. Chief Whip and Member Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

MESSAGE ON 5TH

ANNIVERSARY OF APS ATTACK

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion of fifth anniversary of martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar said that students and teachers of APS laid down their lives for the sake of a great objective. “Those brutes who committed barbarity five years ago with innocent children have met their fate. The great sacrifices given by students and teachers will bear fruit. Exemplary unity of the entire nation has come to surface owing to the great sacrifices being laid down by the martyrs in the war against terrorism. The great sacrifices of martyrs have induced a new spirit and courage in the hearts and minds of the nation,” he said.