LOS ANGELES-Ella Balinska wants to ‘’help and inspire’’ people to do what they love.

The 23-year-old actress believes the ‘’meaning of life’’ is to ‘’do what you love’’, and says she wants to make it her mission to help other people follow their dreams.

Asked what she believes the meaning of life is, she said: ‘’Waking up and doing what you love, and finding a way to help and inspire others to achieve the same ... but I think we’re all still figuring out the answer to that one.’’

But the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star says there are times where it’s best to leave things up to fate, and see what the universe has in store.

When asked to describe the hardest lesson she’s had to learn, the beauty replied: ‘’Sometimes you’ve just got to leave it up to the universe, or whomever is up there for you, to decide.’’

Ella was also asked if she fears dying, and the star says that whilst she isn’t ‘’particularly’’ worried about death, she is concerned about the ‘’future’’ of the planet.

She said: ‘’Not particularly, but I do think of the state of the planet for future generations in light of the ongoing environmental crisis.’’

The actress has shot to fame since appearing in ‘Charlie’s Angels’, but says she still finds it ‘’awkward’’ when people compliment her.