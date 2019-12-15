Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar on Sunday said the government will support women entrepreneurs and take steps to empower them which is beneficial for the society and economy. Dr. Sania Nishtar said that she wants to have deep insight regarding problems faced by businesswomen so that their rapid development could be ensured. She said this while inaugurating the second session of the 5th Islamabad Expo organized by the Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) to help businesswomen improve and expand their business. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection said that speeding up women’s economic empowerment is good for business and good for the country. The government is trying to mainstream the role of women in the economic sphere, through financial inclusion amongst other measures, creating livelihoods and jobs, she added. Dr. Sania Nishtar noted that women’s empowerment is absolutely critical to ending poverty, she said adding that when women join the work force it benefits everyone in the country.

A country couldn’t make progress when half of its population was not educated and enabled to fulfill their potentials that is why the government is promoting a wide range of policies to tackle gender inequality, she observed.

She said that the government has a lot of free space available therefore she will try to provide some space to IWCCI so that they can promote their cause.

The Special Assistant to PM also visited the stalls at the expo and lauded the efforts of founder president IWCCI Samina Fazil and her team to empower businesswomen and artisans and provide them opportunities to thrive.

President IWCCI Farida Rashid briefed Dr. Sania Nishtar about the activities of the IWCCI and sought her support in empowering the women so that their businesses can grow at a faster pace.

She said that the idea behind the expo is to develop a platform for women to integrate the efforts aimed at women development and empowerment.