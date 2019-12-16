Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Test hero Abid Ali has said that he has great belief in hard work, which always pays off and so I was waiting for right time, which has come.

Abid expressed these views during a press briefing here at Pindi Stadium media centre after the first Test, which ended in a draw. Abid said: “I never get disappointed nor I like to blame others, rather I keep on working hard and leaves rest on my Almighty. I was sure that my time will come and thanks to Almighty, I not only got the chance, but also managed to score debut Test hundred in front of the home crowd, which made my day remarkable.

“I was performing consistently in the domestic cricket. I have played majority of my cricket from Islamabad Region and I am very grateful to Islamabad Region President Shakil Shaikh for providing me and others opportunities to showcase our talent. Without Shakil Shaikh’s help, I would have not turned my dream of playing for Pakistan team a reality,” he added.

The first Test hero said as a professional cricketer, every player should be ready to prove one’s worth’s, whenever one gets chance to play for the country. “I was sure that opportunities will come thick and fast and I was just focusing on game and practice. When I was informed by the team management that I would play the first Test, I was mentally prepared to deliver for my team. Skipper Azhar Ali, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Pakistan’s premier batman Babar Azam supported me well.

“I was enjoying batting with Azhar Ali and as soon as Babar joined me, I started playing more comfortably, as Babar and I had played lot of cricket together. Off course, I was under pressure during the 90s and I consumed 25 deliveries to complete the ton, but trust me, I never had world record (of scoring centuries in both ODIs and Test matches debut) in my mind.

“My father is a great source of inspiration for me as he always motivates me and stands right behind me. It was his belief and trust, which helped me impress the world with my performances. It is just the beginning as I want to contribute more for the national team and want to help it in the years to come,” he added.

“I want to thank the crowd for their massive support and also grateful to Sri Lankan team for visiting Pakistan and becoming part of history in helping Pakistan cricket in difficult times. I want to thank sports journalists of Pakistan, who always supported me, became my voice and pleaded my case very vocally. Without their support, this was almost impossible for me. I am also thankful to the PCB for believing in my abilities and assure all of working harder and giving better performances in upcoming assignments.

“Although the rain spoiled four days of first Test, yet I am happy on the last day, as finally we got full day’s cricket and the spectators enjoyed the cricket fully. We hope to carry the same form in Karachi and hopefully, we will be able to win the second Test,” Abid concluded.

Sharing his views, Sri Lankan centurion Silva said: “The conditions were highly difficult for the first three days while weather was disturbing and Pakistani bowlers were up to the mark. I had batted for all the days and on the last day, finally bright sun shone and it was very easy to bat. I rate my century as the second best after the debut ton. I am very delighted that we became the part of the history and we managed to bring smiles on the faces of Pakistanis, who came in huge numbers to witness the historic Test.

“We are highly glad that we got such a rousing welcome, love, respect and hospitality. Although it is my first visit, yet I really enjoyed it. I want to thank the crowd for such a massive support and looking forward to getting better result in the Karachi Test,” he concluded.