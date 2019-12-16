Share:

Karachi-HogaSaaf Pakistan (HSP) has launched a new Safai Anthem.

The anthem envisions a Saaf Pakistan featuring all the HSP ‘Safai Champions’ which include Fahad Mustafa and ShanieraAkram as the prime champions, along with WaseemBadami and IqrarulHasan. The anthem has been sung by AsimAzhar and AimaBaig with ShujaHaider’s composition.

“Music is an impactful way to mobilize the masses”, stated Humayun Farooq, Marketing Director Health of Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited – the makers of Dettol. “HogaSaaf Pakistan is not just a social cause that a brand supports, it’s a social movement Dettol is leading to bring the conversation around cleanliness to the forefront. In addition to the numerous hand-washing drives, public service messages and TV shows, this anthem is yet another attempt to mobilize Pakistanis so they unite and take responsibility for a healthier, cleaner Pakistan!”

“HogaSaaf Pakistan”, has been working towards driving a Saaf Pakistan through several TV shows, public service messages, clean-up and hand washing drives as well as celebrity supporters. The movement is also Dettol and ARY’s contribution to Prime Minister’s “Clean Green Pakistan” initiative launched in October last year.