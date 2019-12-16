Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcast, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed the confidence that PM's visit to Bahrain will open up new horizons of comradeship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said, Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend Bahrain's National Day as a Guest of Honor and the highest civil award will also be conferred on him. She said this act reflects Pakistan's rising clout and image in the world and the region.

She was confident that this visit will open up new doors to further strengthen the multidimensional relationship between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Dr Firdous Awan further said the visit will help promote investment and trade relations between the two countries.

The Special Assistant noted that Pakistan-Bahrain relations are deep rooted in common culture and faith and are based on mutual trust. She said both the countries are determined to develop a broad based relationship for the mutual benefit of their peoples. She said over one hundred thousand Pakistanis in Bahrain are greatly contributing to the economic development of the friendly country.