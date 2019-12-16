Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Internet services in Pakistan on Sunday restored after a short period of slowdown due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1. According to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) sources, the PTCL services had been restored across the country. “The technical fault that occurred has been rectified and fixed,” said a press release. The Internet services in Pakistan faced the slowdown due to technical fault in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1. Earlier, the PTCL informed that the internet services were impacted due to technical fault in cable and the users might have the service degradation. The PTCL in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium was working to fully restore internet services across the country. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored,” it added.